Dominican Republic expands tourism beyond beaches with sports and entertainment

Madrid, Spain.- The Dominican Republic’s participation at the Spanish Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026 underscored the country’s evolution beyond the traditional sun-and-beach model, presenting itself as a diversified destination driven by new experiences, strategic investments, and high-impact international events. During the fair, authorities announced tourism investments exceeding US$4 billion, with a strong focus on expanding the eastern region—particularly Miches—and advancing Pedernales as a flagship sustainable tourism project in the southwest.

Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated the Dominican stand, which quickly became one of the fair’s most visited, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s position as a regional leader in tourism and investment promotion.

A key highlight of FITUR 2026 was the integration of sports as a driver of tourism diversification. Officials emphasized the country’s role as a host of major international sporting events, including the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games, to be held in Santo Domingo from July 24 to August 8, 2026, with participation from 37 countries and more than 6,000 athletes. Supported by a strong audiovisual presentation and the presence of international figures such as former football star David Villa, the Dominican Republic projected an image of growth, sustainability, and innovation, with expectations of surpassing the results achieved in 2025.