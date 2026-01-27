Iberia and Mitur expand Spain–Dominican Republic air connectivity

Santo Domingo.- Spanish airline Iberia and the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) have signed an agreement to significantly expand air connectivity between Spain and the Dominican Republic, allowing a 30% increase in flights starting in 2026. The move strengthens the country’s position as a leading Caribbean destination for European travelers.

According to Deputy Minister of Tourism Development Tammy Reynoso, Iberia will reach a historic level of operations by offering two daily flights between Spain and the Dominican Republic, equivalent to 14 weekly frequencies. The expanded schedule will provide nearly 280,000 airline seats in 2026, representing more than 12% growth compared to 2025, and supporting continued growth in tourist arrivals through coordinated public-private sector efforts.

Iberia confirmed that the route will be operated with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, including the Airbus A330-300, A330-200, and A321XLR, ensuring high standards of comfort and operational efficiency across Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. The agreement was finalized following meetings held during the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2026, where the Dominican Republic promoted new strategies to boost tourism and international air connectivity.