The 2026 PGA TOUR Americas will boost sports tourism in the Dominican Republic

Piñero‘s Real Estate & Golf division recently reaffirmed its commitment to developing high-level sports tourism by announcing that the Dominican Republic will host the 2026 PGA TOUR Americas season finale, whose grand final will be played at the PGA Ocean’s 4 course, located in the exclusive residential community of Playa Nueva Romana.

The announcement will strengthen the Dominican Republic’s position in sports tourism as a destination capable of hosting top-level international events. Furthermore, it reinforces the commitment to high-level competitive golf, solidifying PGA Ocean’s 4 as a preferred venue for international golfers.

The PGA Ocean’s 4 Tour Championship, sponsored by Scotiabank, will be held from October 15-18, 2026, and will mark the culmination of a season of 15 tournaments across nine countries in the Americas.

The final will bring together the top 60 players in the circuit’s points ranking, who will compete for one of the 10 spots that grant membership on the 2027 Korn Ferry Tour, the gateway to the highest level of world golf. This tournament thus becomes a crucial milestone for these professionals.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), between 250,000 and 300,000 golfers visit the country annually, generating more than US$400 million in economic benefits. In this regard, the selection of the Dominican Republic as the host of this final represents a significant recognition of the quality of its tourism and sports infrastructure, as well as the country’s ability to attract a high-spending international audience, generating an impact on the local economy, global visibility, and strengthening the country’s brand.

“Announcing this event is especially significant, as it demonstrates that professional tournaments are an extraordinary lever for visibility and attraction for international golfers in a context of exponential growth for this sport. These events represent a strategic opportunity to continue attracting and strengthening sports tourism,” said Carlos de Linares, director of PGA Ocean’s 4.

It is worth noting that PGA Ocean’s 4, the only PGA of America-affiliated course in the Dominican Republic, features an 18-hole, par-72 Championship course designed for professional competitions, as well as a 9-hole, par-27 lighted Executive course that allows for nighttime play. These features, combined with its location facing the Caribbean Sea, make it one of the most outstanding golf courses in the region.