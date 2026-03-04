Asonahores highlights German market at ITB Berlin 2026

Germany.- At ITB Berlin 2026, the Asociación de Hoteles y Turismo de la República Dominicana highlighted the strategic importance of the German market in the Dominican Republic’s record tourism performance in 2025, when the country welcomed 11.6 million international visitors.

The association noted a significant increase in arrivals from Germany, consolidating it as one of the leading European source markets for the Caribbean destination and a key contributor to foreign exchange earnings. Expanded air connectivity has supported this growth, with flights operating to major hubs such as Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, and Samaná, helping diversify tourist spending geographically.

According to Asonahores Executive Vice President Aguie Lendor, German visitors stand out for their longer stays and diversified spending, benefiting hotels as well as complementary sectors such as excursions, gastronomy, and local commerce. He emphasized that the German market also contributes to more stable foreign currency inflows due to advance bookings and lower seasonality, improving hotel occupancy during off-peak periods.

Beyond traditional sun-and-beach tourism, German travelers are increasingly drawn to higher value-added segments such as golf, water sports, cultural experiences, and nature tourism. Through its participation in ITB Berlin 2026, the Dominican tourism sector aims to strengthen agreements with European tour operators and airlines to attract more long-haul visitors and reinforce the sustainability of the country’s leading foreign exchange-generating industry.