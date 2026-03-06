Tourism Ministry sponsors Dominican team for World Baseball Classic

Miami, Florida.- The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic announced it will serve as an official sponsor of the national team of the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, an initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s international image through sports tourism.

The announcement was made at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, during an event led by Tourism Minister David Collado. He was joined by Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz, Juan Núñez, president of the Dominican Baseball Federation, and team general manager Nelson Cruz.

Collado said the tournament, considered one of the most important global baseball events, offers a valuable platform to promote the Dominican Republic as the Caribbean’s leading tourist destination. He emphasized that sports tourism plays a key role in international promotion by connecting the global passion for baseball with the country’s culture, gastronomy, and natural attractions.

The sponsorship forms part of the ministry’s broader strategy to leverage major international sporting events to strengthen the country brand, attract visitors, and reinforce the Dominican Republic’s position as a tourism leader in the region. The World Baseball Classic brings together top national teams and many of Major League Baseball’s biggest stars, providing a global stage for participating countries.