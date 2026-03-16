Collado announces support for Dominican baseball ahead of LA 2028 Olympics

Santo Domingo.- David Collado announced that the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic will support the Dominican Baseball Federation in preparing the national team for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The minister said the assistance will be provided annually to strengthen the team’s preparation for the world’s top sporting event.

Collado described the agreement as a long-term alliance aimed at ensuring the success of the Dominican team. The announcement was made during the game between the Dominican Republic and the United States in the World Baseball Classic semifinal. According to the minister, the initiative was finalized in a meeting with national team general manager Nelson Cruz, Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz, and federation president Juan Núñez.

The tourism minister explained that the partnership is part of a broader strategy to promote sports tourism and diversify the country’s tourism offerings. The Dominican Republic will be competing in Olympic baseball for the fourth time, having previously participated in the 1984 Summer Olympics as a demonstration sport, the 1992 Summer Olympics, and the 2020 Summer Olympics, where it won the bronze medal.