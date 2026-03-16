Collado says Dominican Republic will pursue ATP 250 tournament

Santo Domingo.- David Collado expressed pride over the staging of the final of the Dominican Republic Open – Cap Cana Cup, highlighting the event as a key example of the country’s growing focus on sports tourism. The tournament, held in Cap Cana, is part of the ATP Challenger 175 category and has positioned the Dominican Republic as a host for major international sporting events.

Collado said the government supported the event from the beginning after the Association of Tennis Professionals proposed holding a tournament in Punta Cana between the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open. The minister noted that the success of the competition has encouraged authorities to pursue an upgrade to an ATP 250 category tournament in the coming years.

The official stressed that hosting the event demonstrates that the Dominican Republic offers more than traditional sun-and-beach tourism and can also attract major sporting competitions. He added that the country is currently experiencing an important period for sports, with the tennis tournament taking place alongside the World Baseball Classic, where the tourism ministry is also promoting the national brand to global audiences.