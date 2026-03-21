British Airways will increase its flights to the Dominican Republic to four per week.

British Airways announced a major planned expansion of its network for winter 2026, adding two new destinations and increasing flights to the Caribbean.

With this, the airline focuses on Punta Cana by increasing its frequency from 1 to 4 per week (3 additional flights) departing from London Gatwick Airport.

The LGW-PUJ-LGW connections would begin on October 25, 2026, using Boeing 777s.

In addition, the airline announced the addition of two new destinations: Melbourne in Australia and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

In addition, the airline will add more flights during the winter to Cape Town (South Africa), Haneda (Tokyo), Bridgetown (Barbados), Kingston (Jamaica), and San Jose (Costa Rica).

The new schedule reflects a 9% growth in British Airways’ long-haul route network, as the airline continues to invest to offer more choice to its customers.

The new routes and increased frequencies planned for winter 2026 are in addition to short-term capacity increases at destinations to meet customer demand resulting from the situation in the Middle East.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Planning and Strategy, said, “We are delighted to announce a significant increase in our flight schedule for winter 2026, including two exciting new destinations that I’m sure will be very popular with our customers. We are also increasing services on several high-demand routes around the world. Taken together, these changes represent a significant investment in our long-haul leisure network, adding even more choice and possibilities for our customers.”