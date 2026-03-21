Interest from British tourists in the Dominican Republic is increasing.

The Dominican Republic ranks among the top 5 for growth in travel searches by British tourists in the first half of March, with a 123.2% increase amid instability in the Middle East.

The data reflect a general upswing in interest in tourist destinations, with particular intensity in sun-and-beach enclaves and Mediterranean regions.

The analysis, based on TravelSupermarket data from March 1st to 11th and compared to the previous 11 days, places the Caribbean destination in first position for increased demand. Spain, meanwhile, ranks fifth, surpassed only by the Italian region of Tuscany (+123.1%), Cape Verde (+117.4%), and the island of Antigua (+105.2%).

In Europe, Mallorca is also positioned as one of the top destinations for British tourists (86.7%), with significant interest in Montenegro (+69.8%), the Amalfi Coast (+69.7%), Sicily (+46.0%), and Rhodes (+44.8%). Spain maintains a strong presence in La Palma (+49.1%), the Almería Coast (+46.3%), and the Costa Dorada (+37.6%), as well as Ibiza and Menorca, both up 37%.

Other destinations with significant increases include California (+63.7%), several areas of Turkey, such as Dalaman (+55.1%) and Bodrum (+43.4%), Gambia (+54.7%), and Jamaica (+43.1%). The Amsterdam area also saw a 38% increase, indicating a resurgence in interest in city breaks.