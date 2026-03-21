Puerto Plata will receive a greater boost with the “territorial transformation plan”

The Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, announced the presentation of the Municipal Territorial Planning Plan of Puerto Plata, which will define a compact, resilient, and sustainable urban growth model, aimed at protecting natural resources, ordering expansion, and guaranteeing quality services.

Similarly, he reported that the Government will launch a tender for the rehabilitation and modernization of the Puerto Plata Cable Car, with a proposal to increase its capacity from 16 to 50 passengers per cabin, reduce travel time to 5 minutes, and adapt it to international safety and operational standards.

Paliza’s statements were made during the 4th edition of the Puerto Plata Business Forum on the progress of Meta RD 2036, the Government’s strategic vision aimed at doubling the size of the Dominican economy in the next ten years, based on planning, evidence, and measurable results.

He highlighted that Puerto Plata is consolidating itself as one of the main examples of how the vision is materialized in the territory, through projects that combine investment, planning, and sustainability.

Among the key initiatives, he highlighted the development of Punta Bergantín, which will integrate thousands of hotel rooms, an academic campus, a film studio, and a golf course, to increase the destination’s competitiveness and diversify its offerings. The project has already registered nearly US$100 million in real estate sales.

The head of the Ministry of the Presidency ( Minpre ) also highlighted key connectivity and mobility projects, such as the Amber Highway, which will connect Santiago with Puerto Plata in less than 30 minutes, boosting the economic integration of the Cibao and the North Atlantic.

Paliza explained at the meeting, organized by the Puerto Plata Chamber of Commerce and Production and the Free Zone Corporation, that the progress is due to a results-based management model, with performance monitoring and evaluation systems, including specialized units that guarantee the fulfillment of strategic goals.