DIGEV expands education with international AI tourism initiative

Santo Domingo.- Students from the General Directorate of Vocational Schools, under the Ministry of Defense, began an international training program focused on digital tourism powered by artificial intelligence.

The initiative is part of academic cooperation agreements with Interlat Colombia SAS and the Nueva Granada Military University. The program was launched virtually via Zoom with the participation of academic and institutional authorities, including DIGEV director José Ramón Reyes Suárez and Interlat CEO Luis Carlos Chacquea Blanco.

The training stems from a 2023 agreement aimed at promoting digital education, research, and specialized skills among members of the Armed Forces and National Police. It marks the first time DIGEV students take part in this type of international program.

Participants will develop competencies in digital transformation, artificial intelligence applied to tourism, and innovation, aligning with the country’s efforts to modernize the sector. Authorities emphasized that the initiative will strengthen professional training and expand employment opportunities, while supporting the growth of the tourism industry in the Dominican Republic.

Through these partnerships, DIGEV reinforces its commitment to technical education and innovation, adapting its programs to global trends in digital transformation.