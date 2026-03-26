Collado begins construction of Punta Rucia photo stop

Punta Rucia, Puerto Plata.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced the start of construction on a new photo stop at Punta Rucia Beach, as part of efforts to enhance public spaces and boost local tourism.

The project, led by the Ministry of Tourism through CEIZTUR, involves an investment of over RD$10.8 million and aims to create a visual landmark that promotes the destination, strengthens local identity, and improves safety and aesthetics. Authorities say initiatives like this help elevate the visitor experience and attract more tourists to the area.

The intervention will include sidewalks, road improvements, signage, lighting, landscaping, and a reinforced structure for city branding. Officials highlighted that this development marks the beginning of broader tourism upgrades in Punta Rucia and nearby areas such as La Ensenada.

Following the launch, Collado also toured construction of a new plaza in Sosúa, part of a larger investment plan exceeding RD$1.7 billion in Puerto Plata, aimed at strengthening the province’s tourism infrastructure.