Canada’s WestJet to operate flights to Puerto Plata and Punta Cana in summer

Canadian airline WestJet included Puerto Plata and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic in its 2026 summer calendar, which offers routes to destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico.

Departures to the DR will be from Toronto with several frequencies throughout the summer.

Therefore, frequencies to Puerto Plata once a week, on Tuesdays from May 15 to October 20, 2026.

It will have several flights to Punta Cana. The first will run from April 29 to September 2, with two services per week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. In addition to another on Saturdays and Sundays, from May 2 to October 25.

Another frequency will be once a week on Tuesdays from July 7 to September 8. Another will be on Fridays from July 3 to September 4, according to Pax News.

From Montreal, the airline will also have flights once a week from Samaná and Puerto Plata.

The program also includes departures from Calgary and additional services from Vancouver, Edmonton, and Winnipeg, with flights to destinations such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and Montego Bay.