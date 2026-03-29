Tourism begins construction of photo stop in Punta Rucia

From left to right: Fior Daliza Estevez, Member of Parliament; Claritza Rotche, Governor of Puerto Plata; David Collado, Minister of Tourism; Edwin Espinal, Mayor of Estero Hondo; Birgitt Heinsen, President of the Puerto Plata Tourism Cluster.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, led the start of work on the construction of a photo stop on the beach of Punta Rucia, in the municipal district of Estero Hondo, municipality of La Isabela.

As explained, the intervention will cover 352 square meters, with a 1,391-square-meter area of influence.

In addition, it will include paving the road, rebuilding sidewalks and curbs, and installing ground cover to protect the coastal edge.

The project also includes the construction of sidewalks, curbs, gardens, road signage, lighting, and landscaping, as well as the placement of a reinforced-concrete city brand sign, as part of the comprehensive environmental improvements.

Impact and benefits of the parador

The project, which will be supervised by the Executive Committee for Infrastructure in Tourist Zones ( CEIZTUR ), has an investment of RD$10,822,480.

During the event, Collado stated that these types of projects, although smaller in scale, generate a significant impact on the tourism development of the communities.

The official highlighted that the new space will serve as a point of reference for national and foreign visitors who come to Punta Rucia, a destination known for its crystal-clear waters and tranquility.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen local identity, improve security, and beautify the area, thereby enhancing its tourist appeal.

He added that the photo stop marks the beginning of new interventions by the Ministry of Tourism throughout the Punta Rucia and La Ensenada area.

David Collado inaugurated the construction of the photo stop during a tour of various locations in the province of Puerto Plata. His itinerary included the municipality of Sosúa, where he inspected the construction of a modern plaza, a project spearheaded by the institution with an investment exceeding 558 million pesos.