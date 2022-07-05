American beats Jetblue and Southwest to Cuba from Miami

American Airlines has proposed five new routes between Miami and Cuba, which will surpass Jetblue and Southwest. It will operate 12 daily flights between Miami and Cuba, starting in November of this year.

Starting November 3, the airline will have daily flights from Miami International Airport to Matanzas, Varadero; two to Santa Clara, and on November 4, it will open a daily flight to Holguín, Camagüey, and finally, on November 5, it will start the route to Santiago de Cuba.

In early June, after the lifting of travel restrictions adopted by Trump that limited flights to Cuba, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the nine airports on the island to which its airlines will be able to return, in addition to Havana’s José Martí International Airport, as reported by REPORTUR.us (Cuba: nine airports will once again receive flights from the U.S.).

The air terminals that now receive flights from the United States are Ignacio Agramonte, in Camagüey; Jardines del Rey, in Cayo Coco; Vilo Acuña, in Cayo Largo; Jaime González, in Cienfuegos; Frank País, in Holguín; Sierra Maestra, in Manzanillo; Juan Gualberto Gómez, in Matanzas; Abel Santamaría, in Santa Clara; and Antonio Maceo, in Santiago de Cuba.

Joe Biden’s Administration revoked a few days ago the restrictions on flights to Cuba. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time that the action was “in support of the Cuban people and in the interests of U.S. foreign policy.”