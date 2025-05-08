Cardinal Robert Prevost, with deep ties to Peru, elected Pope León XIV

Vatican City.- Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost Martínez of the United States has been elected the new leader of the Catholic Church, choosing the papal name León XIV. The 69-year-old pontiff, who succeeds the late Pope Francis, brings a unique blend of American origin, Spanish heritage, and, significantly, decades of profound experience and ministry within Peru, a connection expected to heavily influence his pontificate.

Born in Chicago on September 14, 1955, to a mother of Spanish descent, Prevost entered the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA) in 1977 and made his solemn vows in 1981. After his priestly ordination in 1982, his vocational path led him to the missions in Latin America. He joined the Augustinian mission in Peru in 1985, beginning what would become a lengthy and formative period of his life, initially serving as Chancellor of the Territorial Prelature of Chulucanas from 1985 to 1986.

Prevost’s dedication to the Peruvian Church deepened considerably when he was sent to the Trujillo mission in 1988. For a full decade, spanning from 1988 to 1998, he was deeply involved in the formation of future Augustinians, holding roles concurrently as prior of the local community, director of formation, and master of the professed. His service extended beyond his order, including tenure as Judicial Vicar in the Archdiocese of Trujillo and teaching canon law at the Major Seminary there, firmly establishing him within the country’s ecclesiastical life and structures.

His time back in his US province (Chicago) in 2013 was brief. In 2014, Pope Francis personally appointed him Apostolic Administrator of the Peruvian diocese of Chiclayo, elevating him to the dignity of bishop. He was ordained bishop on December 12, 2014, in the cathedral of his new diocese in Peru. His leadership continued to be recognized within the Peruvian hierarchy when he was appointed Second Vice-President of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference in March 2018, a testament to his standing gained through extensive service in the nation.

In the years leading up to the conclave, Prevost served in increasingly prominent roles within the Vatican under Pope Francis, including membership in key Congregations and, notably, as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Callao before being named Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America in 2023. These roles brought him into close contact with the late pontiff, with whom he shared a strong vision, particularly concerning the poor and migrants. He has also spoken on issues like climate change and church synodality, though he has stated opposition to the ordination of women.

His connection to Latin America, forged over years living and working closely with its people and clergy, provides him with a unique pastoral and global perspective, positioning him to lead the Catholic Church into a new era with insights drawn from the peripheries that were so central to the papacy of his predecessor, Pope Francis.