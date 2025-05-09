Haiti expresses hope for peace and justice under Pope Leo XIV

Haiti.- The Haitian government extended heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV, expressing hope that his pontificate will usher in an era of peace, fraternity, and justice for all nations. In a message shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost—was praised as a man of faith and service, committed to the most vulnerable and the universal mission of the Church.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé welcomed the new pope’s election with “profound respect,” emphasizing Haiti’s deep Catholic roots and spiritual solidarity with global faithful at this historic moment. The message highlighted Pope Leo XIV’s career as a reflection of openness and compassion.