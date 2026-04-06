Trump signals possible extension of Iran ultimatum amid rising tensions

Washington, D.C.- President Donald Trump suggested a possible 24-hour extension to the deadline given to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply could trigger attacks on key national infrastructure. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the president indicated the ultimatum may now expire Tuesday night instead of the previously announced Monday deadline.

Trump reinforced his threat, stating that Iran risks losing power plants, bridges, and other critical facilities if it keeps the strait closed. A cryptic message posted on Truth Social referencing “Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. EST” has fueled speculation about the revised timeline, although no official clarification has been issued by the White House.

The escalating rhetoric has heightened global concerns, particularly due to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for oil transport. Reflecting market anxiety, U.S. benchmark crude, West Texas Intermediate, surged 11% to US$111.54 per barrel, driven by fears of a broader conflict that could disrupt energy supplies and international trade routes.