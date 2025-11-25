German tourist dies after minibus crash in Punta Cana

Bávaro.- A German tourist has died and two others remain in critical condition following a traffic accident that occurred Friday night on the Eastern Tourist Boulevard in Punta Cana.

The incident took place around 7:10 p.m., when a minibus carrying six German visitors reportedly lost control and crashed into a wall. According to Corporal Miguel Sánchez of the Verón Fire Department, emergency units quickly responded, transferring the injured to IMG Hospital in Bávaro.

Three of the passengers suffered severe injuries. Among them was 77-year-old Hans Joachin Leahmann, who had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. Due to the extent of his injuries, he underwent an arm amputation but later died, as confirmed by Ola News. The remaining three tourists involved in the crash did not sustain serious injuries.