MSC Cruises to establish permanent base in La Romana
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will host its first-ever permanent, year-round homeport for a European cruise line beginning in November 2026, operating out of La Romana. The announcement was made in Miami by Tourism Minister David Collado during the Seatrade Cruise Global event.
The project stems from an agreement between MSC Cruises and Costasur Casa de Campo, which includes the management and development of Catalina Island and the expansion of cruise itineraries to multiple Dominican destinations. The initiative is expected to drive investment, boost tourism, and create jobs, particularly in the eastern region.
Industry leaders подчеркнули the strategic importance of this move, noting that establishing a year-round base will strengthen the country’s position in the global cruise market. The plan is part of a broader effort to consolidate the Dominican Republic as a key cruise hub in the Caribbean.
Typo in the last paragraph. Seems to be Russian or Ukrainian spelling…