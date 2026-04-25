19 provinces under alert Indomet forecasts that moderate to heavy downpours will continue.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) predicted moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for today over the following regions: northwest, north, northeast, the border area, and the Central mountain range.

The agency also reported that the rains will be caused by the trough still affecting the country, which will keep precipitation ongoing for the next 24 to 48 hours.

COE remains on alert

For its part, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) maintains 19 provinces on alert due to possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as landslides, flash floods, and urban floods.

In yellow are Montecristi, Puerto Plata, Santiago, La Vega, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monseñor Nouel and Samaná.

In green: Elías Piña, San Juan, Santiago Rodríguez, Valverde, Duarte, San José de Ocoa, Peravia, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata, Hato Mayor, Santo Domingo and the National District.