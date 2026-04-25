Bishop Castro Marte agrees with Rainieri: it is urgent to stop the real estate chaos in the East

The Bishop of the Diocese of Our Lady of Altagracia, Jesús Castro Marte, expressed concern about the urban development of Verón-Punta Cana, noting that it is being carried out without the proper planning required by Law No. 368-22 on Territorial Planning, Land Use, and Human Settlements.

Through his X account, the prelate stated that he is “never” opposed to development, but insisted that the competent authorities must require real estate developers to strictly comply with the laws governing human settlements at the local, national, and regional levels.

He also called for the protection of foreign investment, warning that fake real estate developers frequently emerge who scam people of good faith, who invest their savings or resort to bank loans to acquire a home.

“Legal certainty for sound capital investments must prevail above all else; it keeps us at high standards as a country brand,” he said.

Bishop Castro Marte’s statements coincide with those expressed by tourism entrepreneur Frank Rainieri, who indicated that the Dominican Government has lacked the “courage” to confront the disorder in real estate development and unplanned growth in the country’s main tourist centers, especially in Bávaro-Punta Cana, as reported by arecoa.com ( Rainieri, emphatic: “The government has lacked the courage to stop the real estate disorder”).