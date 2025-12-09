American Airlines adds four new routes from Punta Cana to the U.S.

Punta Cana.- American Airlines has expanded its operations in the Dominican Republic with the launch of four new routes from Punta Cana to Indianapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh-Durham. The airline highlighted that these additions strengthen its 50-year commitment to connecting the country with major U.S. destinations.

Oliver Bojos, Regional Operations Manager for the Central Caribbean, noted that the new routes make Punta Cana “even more accessible,” while Punta Cana Airport executive Giovanni Rainieri emphasized that each new connection boosts regional tourism, air connectivity, and national economic growth.

The flights—operating exclusively on Saturdays until April 4, 2026—will use Boeing 737 aircraft with 172 seats. With this expansion, American Airlines will offer up to 95 weekly flights from Punta Cana to 11 U.S. cities. For the winter season, the airline is increasing capacity by more than 12% and operations by 13% in Punta Cana. Overall, it will operate over 162 weekly flights across its five Dominican destinations, and will launch a new Philadelphia–Santo Domingo route on December 18, 2025.