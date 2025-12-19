Frank Rainieri Tourist Boulevard in Punta Cana now fully illuminated

Punta Cana.- The RD Vial Trust officially inaugurated the fully illuminated Frank Rainieri Tourist Boulevard in Punta Cana–Bávaro, marking the launch of the National Road Lighting Program, a nationwide initiative aimed at improving road safety and nighttime visibility on major highways in the Dominican Republic.

The project involved the installation of more than 1,600 solar-powered streetlights, including over 1,000 units along the main section of the boulevard and another 600 distributed across internal roads in Bávaro, the Verón ring road, and alternative relief routes. This intervention directly benefits one of the country’s most important tourism and economic zones.

The new lighting system uses advanced photovoltaic technology with integrated solar panels, allowing autonomous operation without traditional electrical wiring. This design enhances energy efficiency, reduces operating costs, and supports environmental sustainability while ensuring reliable nighttime illumination.

RD Vial Trust director Hostos Rizik Lugo highlighted that the initiative significantly reduces risks associated with nighttime driving and strengthens road safety. Implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), the National Road Lighting Program has already been deployed on key corridors such as Las Américas Avenue, Ecológica Avenue, sections of the Duarte Highway, and now Punta Cana–Bávaro, reinforcing the government’s commitment to safer, modern, and sustainable road infrastructure.