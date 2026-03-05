Health Ministry inspects Dr. Fadul’s clinic in Santiago

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported that, through its Directorate of Authorization of Health Services and Establishments, it conducted a technical supervisory visit to the “Transforming Autism” clinic, operated by Dr. José Ernesto Fadul in Santiago province.

Although no formal complaints have been filed regarding the treatments provided at the center, the Ministry activated its supervision protocol following recent media reports. As the governing body of the national health system, it evaluated the clinic’s infrastructure, medical staff, equipment, documentation, care procedures, and hygiene and safety conditions. Authorities are currently reviewing and analyzing the findings to prepare an official report in accordance with established regulations.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and stated that the results of the inspection will be made public once the technical process is completed. It also reminded providers that there is an official national protocol for the care of children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder, which all health facilities must follow in compliance with the General Health Law and other applicable regulations.