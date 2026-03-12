Crowd filled Malecón to cheer baseball teams in World Baseball Classic

Santo Domingo.- Hundreds of Dominicans and Venezuelans gathered Wednesday night along the Malecón in Santo Domingo to watch the World Baseball Classic matchup between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela in a festive atmosphere marked by unity and excitement. Families, young people, and baseball fans filled the public space to enjoy the game on giant screens installed by the city government.

The event, organized by the Mayor’s Office of the National District, transformed the seaside plaza into a celebration of baseball, with flags, music, and cheering fans supporting their teams. Despite earlier rain, hundreds of attendees arrived to experience the game together in a safe and family-friendly environment.

Mayor Carolina Mejía highlighted how baseball brings people together and thanked the media partners who made the public broadcast possible. She also acknowledged the presence of Venezuelan fans, emphasizing that sports create spaces of coexistence and friendship between communities.

The gathering also drew public figures, including comedian Anderson Humor and former Sports Minister Francisco Camacho, who celebrated the passion Dominicans feel for baseball while underscoring the fraternal spirit between both nations. For many attendees, the event became more than a game — it was a shared celebration of sport, culture, and community.