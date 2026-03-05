AIRD urges strict enforcement of labeling and health registration rules

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) reaffirmed the need to strictly enforce labeling and sanitary registration regulations for all products sold in the Dominican market, regardless of their origin.

The organization stressed that current rules require labels to be in Spanish and to include the health registration issued by the appropriate authority, describing these measures as essential to consumer protection and to ensuring transparency and order in the marketplace. AIRD noted that the regulations apply equally to all goods, including those marketed under private or white-label brands, and must be consistently observed by producers, importers, and retailers alike.

Mario Pujols, executive vice president of the association, said guaranteeing compliance helps protect consumers and prevents unfair competition among companies sharing retail shelf space. The association added that proper enforcement ensures buyers receive clear product information and safeguards quality and safety standards. AIRD reiterated its willingness to work with authorities and business stakeholders to strengthen regulatory compliance and promote a fair, transparent market environment.