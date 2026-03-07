177 deaths in 2025: Two women die every day in the Dominican Republic during childbirth or pregnancy.

A study by the Center for Gender Studies of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec) reveals that in the Dominican Republic, a pregnant woman dies every two days from complications. In 2025, 177 died during childbirth, most of the time from a preventable cause, and the country far exceeds the regional averages of deaths of women associated with pregnancy and childbirth in Latin America and the Caribbean, with a rate above 90 per 100,000 live births.

The document “Safe and Respectful Motherhood of Human Rights: Debts, Arrears and Institutional Violence towards Women”, presented on the occasion of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, this March 8, indicates that in the last official data available, corresponding to the Epidemiological Bulletin of week 52 of the year 2025, it indicates the deaths of last year, the same number of deaths as in 2024.

It also states that in 2024, there were 124.8 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in the country, according to preliminary data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (SINAVE).

The study, released to the media yesterday by Dalul Ordehi, Dean of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Desiree del Rosario Sosa, coordinator of CEG-INTEC, highlights that they maintained that 9 out of 10 maternal deaths are preventable if the measures and recommendations that have proven effective are applied: quality maternal care, universal access to contraceptive methods, and combating inequalities in access to health.

“That is to say, in our country, every two days a woman dies in a state of pregnancy due to complications during pregnancy, childbirth or the postpartum period, most of the time due to a preventable cause,” the researchers and teachers stated.