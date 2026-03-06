Abinader announces Playa Grande International Airport project

Río San Juan, DR.- Luis Abinader and executives from Discovery Land Company, Aman Group, and Third Point announced the development of the Playa Grande International Airport, a private international airport that will provide direct air access to the north coast of the Dominican Republic and support new investments estimated at around US$1 billion tied to the expansion of Playa Grande Golf & Ocean Club.

The announcement was made at Playa Grande in the presence of Tourism Minister David Collado and several investors, including Daniel Loeb, founder of Third Point; Mike Meldman; and former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The planned airport is expected to significantly improve international connectivity to the northern region and serve residents, investors, and visitors linked to the luxury development. Construction is projected to begin in the coming months once final regulatory approvals are completed.

President Abinader said the government worked to move the project forward while respecting the legal and regulatory framework, emphasizing that strong institutions depend on compliance with the law. He also thanked investors for their confidence in the Dominican Republic, noting that the country continues to attract strong foreign investment, including about $5 billion last year, and highlighting that the private sector plays a key role in driving economic growth.

Tourism Minister Collado explained that investors had long attempted to promote the airport project without success under previous administrations. According to Collado, during early discussions he contacted President Abinader directly, who assured investors that the government would support the initiative and later authorized the project through a presidential decree.

Developers said the new airport will open the destination to thousands of families connected to Discovery Land Company communities worldwide. The broader project is expected to unlock more than $1 billion in residential development and strengthen tourism growth in the region. Investors also noted that improved connectivity will help position Playa Grande as one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive destinations.

Located along 11 kilometers of protected Atlantic coastline in Río San Juan, Playa Grande Golf & Ocean Club combines luxury residences, hospitality, and outdoor experiences. The property includes the Amanera resort and a championship golf course originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and later refined by Rees Jones. Developers say the new airport will further connect the destination to key markets in North America, Europe, and Latin America while supporting the next phase of tourism and residential growth.