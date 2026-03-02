Blood moon eclipse to appear over Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo.- A lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from the Dominican Republic and much of the Caribbean, according to meteorological analyst Jean Suriel.
The phenomenon will occur when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full Moon, causing the Moon to take on a reddish tone commonly known as a “blood moon.” Suriel explained that the eclipse will begin with its penumbral phase at 4:44 a.m. local time, when the darkening will be subtle and difficult to detect without optical instruments.
The partial phase is expected to start between 5:50 and 5:55 a.m., as a visible shadow gradually covers part of the Moon, reaching its midpoint around 6:30 a.m. An almost total partial phase will occur at approximately 6:54 a.m., though visibility from the Dominican Republic may be limited due to sunrise and increasing daylight.
Suriel described the eclipse as a remarkable astronomical event and encouraged the public to observe it, particularly as a family activity with children and young people before the start of the school day.