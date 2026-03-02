Blood moon eclipse to appear over Dominican Republic

The phenomenon will occur when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full Moon, causing the Moon to take on a reddish tone commonly known as a “blood moon.” Suriel explained that the eclipse will begin with its penumbral phase at 4:44 a.m. local time, when the darkening will be subtle and difficult to detect without optical instruments.

The partial phase is expected to start between 5:50 and 5:55 a.m., as a visible shadow gradually covers part of the Moon, reaching its midpoint around 6:30 a.m. An almost total partial phase will occur at approximately 6:54 a.m., though visibility from the Dominican Republic may be limited due to sunrise and increasing daylight.

Suriel described the eclipse as a remarkable astronomical event and encouraged the public to observe it, particularly as a family activity with children and young people before the start of the school day.