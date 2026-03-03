DEA confirms retirement of Caribbean Division Chief due to age limit

Puerto Rico.- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) confirmed that Michael Miranda, Special Agent in Charge of its Caribbean Division, will retire on March 7 after reaching the mandatory retirement age for federal law enforcement officers. The information was confirmed by DEA spokesperson Tony Velázquez to El Día.

Rumors about Miranda’s departure began circulating earlier this week, coinciding with an ongoing investigation involving fellow agent Melitón Cordero, former head of the DEA office in Santo Domingo. However, officials clarified that Miranda’s retirement is part of advance planning under federal age requirements and is not linked to any extraordinary circumstances.

The DEA stated that the Caribbean Division will maintain the continuity and integrity of its operations during the leadership transition, with a focus on strengthening international partnerships and community engagement. During his tenure, Miranda frequently visited the Dominican Republic and emphasized the strong cooperation of the Dominican government in joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, money laundering, and transnational organized crime.