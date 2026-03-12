Abinader participates in swearing-in of Chilean President José Antonio Kast

Chile.- President Luis Abinader attended the inauguration of José Antonio Kast as president of Chile on Wednesday at the Hall of Honor of the National Congress of Chile in Valparaíso.

The Dominican president arrived at the ceremony accompanied by First Lady Raquel Arbaje, his daughter Adriana Abinader Arbaje, and Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez. The delegation was received by a commission of Chilean senators and deputies before entering the chamber where Kast’s swearing-in took place. Housing and Buildings Minister Víctor Bisonó also attended as a special guest.

Following the ceremony, Abinader joined other international leaders at a luncheon hosted by President Kast and First Lady María Pía Adriasola at the Cerro Castillo Palace in Viña del Mar. During the events, Abinader greeted several dignitaries, including Felipe VI of Spain.