American Airlines expands Dominican Republic flights with new Santiago–Philadelphia route

American Airlines is expanding its operations in the Dominican Republic with a new seasonal route connecting Cibao International Airport in Santiago de los Caballeros and Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, strengthening air connectivity between the Caribbean nation and the United States.

The new Santiago–Philadelphia route will operate four times per week—Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays—until September 8, 2026. Flights will be operated on Boeing 737 aircraft with capacity for 172 passengers. Philadelphia is one of the airline’s main East Coast hubs, offering connections to more than 120 destinations worldwide.

The addition reinforces American Airlines’ presence at Cibao International Airport, where the carrier will also maintain two daily flights to Miami during the summer season. According to Oliver Bojos, the airline’s regional operations manager for the Central Caribbean, the new service reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to the Dominican market as it celebrates 50 years of operations in the country.

American Airlines will also resume daily seasonal service between Santo Domingo and Philadelphia from May 21 through September 9, 2026, further expanding travel options for passengers connecting through the U.S. hub.

During the 2026 summer season, the airline plans to operate up to 27 daily flights between the Dominican Republic and the United States, including routes from Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, Santiago de los Caballeros, and La Romana. The expanded schedule will increase American Airlines’ capacity in the Dominican Republic by more than 10% compared to last year.