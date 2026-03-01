Puerto Rico records second consecutive week of influenza cases below epidemic threshold

Health authorities in Puerto Rico reported this Saturday that, for the second consecutive week, the island has recorded fewer than 100 influenza cases below the epidemic threshold.

Regarding the report for epidemiological week 6 (February 8-14, 2026), the local Health Department reported 2,070 new cases of influenza, for a cumulative total of 52,713 in the 2025-2026 season.

47.8% of cases were identified in the pediatric population aged 0 to 19 years old, while the hospitalization rate remained at 4.2%, the agency detailed in a press release.

“Today we celebrate that this is the second of four consecutive weeks in which we have remained below the epidemic threshold, a key step to emerge from the epidemic. If we continue this trend into the fourth week, we will meet the other epidemiological criteria,” said Health Chief Víctor M. Ramos Otero.

He attributed this achievement to the vaccination process, which has already administered 426,008 doses in the 2025-2026 season, as well as to early education and the ongoing efforts of health professionals.

According to Ramos Otero, this figure represents 76,332 additional doses compared to the same period in the previous season, reflecting greater citizen participation and the strengthening of public health strategies.

“The next report for the third week will be delivered to me tomorrow, and I am hopeful that this trend will continue, as vaccination coverage continues to advance steadily and systematically,” he said.

“Our approach has been to bring services directly to communities to eliminate barriers to access , educate and protect the population, especially the most vulnerable groups,” he added.

The official, however, indicated that during epidemiological week 6, 23 outbreaks were detected in schools and colleges, with the largest number concentrated in the regions of Bayamón (8), Arecibo (4), and Mayagüez (3).

The regions with the highest number of accumulated cases were Caguas (10,206), Ponce (10,121), and Bayamón (9,059).

The season, however, accumulated 162 confirmed influenza deaths, including the 12 new ones reported in week 6, while four cases remain under investigation.

As part of these efforts, the Secretary of Health noted that the agency has conducted 103 community outreach events across various municipalities, reaching hundreds of families and bringing the vaccine closer to sectors with the greatest need.

He also announced new vaccination initiatives in various regions on the island from March 2 to 6.

He also reiterated the need to continue with preventive measures, such as frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wearing a mask if you have respiratory symptoms, and avoiding close contact with sick people.