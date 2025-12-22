Tortuga Bay and The Westin Puntacana nominated for Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026

Tortuga Bay Puntacana and The Westin Puntacana Resort have once again been included on the list of properties eligible for the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the global tourism industry.

The inclusion highlights the excellence of Puntacana Resort and its commitment to luxury hospitality, exceptional service, wellness, and sustainability. Both properties are recognized for offering distinctive Caribbean experiences that position them as benchmark destinations in the region.

Tortuga Bay Puntacana, designed by Oscar de la Renta, is renowned for its exclusivity and refined luxury, while The Westin Puntacana Resort stands out for its comfort-focused and wellness-oriented approach. Travelers worldwide can vote for their favorite hotels based on criteria such as service, facilities, location, dining, and overall value through the official Travel + Leisure platform.