U.S. Ambassador announces reopening of DEA office in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- Leah F. Campos, the United States ambassador to the Dominican Republic, announced the official reopening of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office in Santo Domingo after it was temporarily closed during an internal investigation into possible irregularities.

According to the ambassador, the suspension was part of efforts by the U.S. government to ensure transparency, integrity, and accountability within its institutions. During the review process, authorities conducted audits of visa programs and other internal procedures to strengthen oversight and ensure that operations meet strict ethical standards.

Campos said she coordinated with DEA Administrator Terry Cole to ensure the office resumes operations under new leadership and in line with U.S. government guidelines. She described the reopening as a new phase in bilateral cooperation aimed at combating drug trafficking and corruption.

The diplomat also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with Dominican authorities to fight organized crime and so-called narco-terrorism. She noted that this cooperation was recently highlighted by Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, during the Conference of the Americas Against the Cartels held at the United States Southern Command headquarters in Doral, Florida.

Campos concluded that the reopening of the DEA office in Santo Domingo represents an important step toward strengthening institutional trust and continuing joint efforts between the United States and the Dominican Republic to combat drug trafficking and organized crime.