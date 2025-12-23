Hasta La Tambora brings Dominican merengue and nightlife to Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- After five successful years in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo, Hasta La Tambora Lounge has expanded to the eastern region of the Dominican Republic with the opening of its new location in Downtown Punta Cana, one of the Caribbean’s most vibrant entertainment hubs. The opening week included two soft opening nights to fine-tune operations, followed by a Grand Opening on December 18, officially introducing the venue to residents, tourists, and merengue enthusiasts in the area.

With this expansion, Hasta La Tambora strengthens its mission to preserve and promote merengue and Dominican cultural identity in one of the country’s top tourist destinations. The concept is designed as an adult-friendly space where guests can dance, socialize, and enjoy the warmth of Dominican culture in an authentic and welcoming atmosphere. The modern and inviting design of the new venue was developed by JJ Romero Construcciones y Diseño, aligned with the brand’s identity.

The cocktail program, created by co-founder and mixologist Zarait Marquina, features signature drinks inspired by iconic merengue songs, crafted with premium spirits and fresh, organic ingredients. The culinary offering highlights traditional favorites such as Villa Mella–style chicharrones, handmade pasteles en hoja, and premium Angus beef burgers.

The musical experience is led by Grammy-winning producer and musical director Henry Jiménez, founder of Hasta La Tambora and director of Johnny Ventura & El Legado. Businesswoman and co-founder Saire Jiménez oversees operations in Punta Cana, ensuring high service standards. With this new venue, Hasta La Tambora aims to become a key meeting point for Dominican culture, live merengue, and quality entertainment in Punta Cana.