Punta Cana Airport sets record with 896 flights in a single week

Punta Cana.- Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) reported a new operational milestone after registering 896 flights in a single week, the highest weekly total in its history, reinforcing its position as the busiest and most dynamic airport in the Dominican Republic.

The figure represents a year-on-year increase of 125 flights compared to 2024, when the airport handled 771 weekly operations, reflecting sustained growth in air travel demand and the airport’s capacity to manage high traffic efficiently. Airport authorities attributed this performance to Punta Cana’s consolidation as the leading tourist destination in the Caribbean, along with the continued expansion of the hotel sector and the diversification of tourism offerings.

Growth has also been driven by the development of emerging destinations such as Miches, where more than 2,000 new hotel rooms were added this year, encouraging airlines to increase frequencies and open new routes. According to the airport, the expansion enhances connectivity, reduces layovers, and improves travel times, further strengthening Punta Cana Airport’s leadership as a regional benchmark in efficiency, connectivity, and passenger experience.