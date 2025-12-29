Collado highlights surge in air traffic at Punta Cana Airport ahead of year-end

Punta Cana.- Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) recorded a sharp increase in air traffic on Saturday, December 27, during the peak of the Dominican Republic’s high tourism season. The surge was highlighted by Tourism Minister David Collado, who shared an image of the airspace showing the intense flow of arrivals and departures.

The increase coincides with the year-end holiday period, when thousands of Dominicans living abroad return home to celebrate with their families, while a large number of international tourists arrive to enjoy the country’s beaches, hotels, and tourist attractions. This sustained activity reinforces the Dominican Republic’s position as one of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean during the winter season.

The growth reflects rising tourism demand and confirms Punta Cana International Airport’s capacity to efficiently manage high volumes of air traffic, consolidating its status as the most dynamic airport in the country.