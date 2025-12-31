Fire destroys 28 stores in Villa Playwood, Verón

Verón.- A devastating fire destroyed a commercial area in the Villa Playwood sector of Verón–Punta Cana early Tuesday morning, leaving dozens of families facing major losses after their businesses were reduced to ashes.

The blaze quickly spread through a row of structures made of wood and zinc, allowing the flames to engulf the area within minutes. Firefighters from the Verón–Punta Cana Fire Department, led by Colonel Miguel Ángel Álvarez, deployed multiple units to contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading further.

During the operation, firefighters carried out a high-risk maneuver to remove 18 propane gas cylinders trapped in the flames, averting potential explosions that could have resulted in casualties. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported, despite the scale of the disaster.

The final damage assessment includes 28 stores completely destroyed, along with a grocery store and two additional businesses. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as authorities work to determine how the blaze started. Meanwhile, the community has begun to rally in support of the affected families, many of whom lost their only source of income.