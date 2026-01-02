Bill and Hillary Clinton celebrate New Year in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton welcomed the New Year in Punta Cana, once again choosing the eastern region of the Dominican Republic to celebrate the holiday season. The couple spent New Year’s Eve at the Punta Cana Resort, where they joined other guests in the festivities marking the end of 2025 and the start of 2026.

During the celebration, the Clintons were approachable and cordial, posing for photos with guests and enjoying the dinner and entertainment organized by the resort. They were also seen dancing and celebrating in a relaxed atmosphere, blending in with other tourists.

As on previous visits, the Rainieri family, with whom the Clintons maintain a close friendship, hosted the former president and his wife, reaffirming Punta Cana’s appeal as a preferred destination for international figures during the holiday season.