CEPM reports 100% restoration after outage in Bávaro and Punta Cana

Verón-Punta Cana.- The Punta Cana–Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM) reported that electricity service has been fully restored in the Bávaro and Verón–Punta Cana areas following the general blackout that occurred on Tuesday morning, January 6.

The company indicated that its technical teams are continuing to investigate the cause of the outage as part of internal protocols aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

CEPM reaffirmed its commitment to service stability and thanked customers for their patience and cooperation during the restoration process.

The blackout temporarily affected several sectors within the CEPM concession area in the Verón–Punta Cana municipal district.