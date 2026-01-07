Grand Sirenis Punta Cana achieves EarthCheck Silver and renews Green Key certification

Punta Cana.- Grand Sirenis Punta Cana, part of the Spanish hotel group Sirenis Hotels, has strengthened its leadership in regenerative tourism by earning the EarthCheck Silver certification and renewing the Green Key award for the fifth consecutive year. These recognitions confirm a management model that goes beyond conventional sustainability, aiming to leave a positive and lasting impact on the destination.

Achieving EarthCheck Silver requires surpassing international standards in key areas such as energy efficiency, water management, emissions reduction, waste control, biodiversity protection, and social responsibility. As a result, the resort recorded an 18% reduction in energy consumption per guest and a 22% decrease in water use compared to the previous year. Resort Operations Director Carlos Batani highlighted that the certification reflects a long-term commitment to improving the surrounding ecosystem, not just minimizing environmental impact.

The renewed Green Key certification, granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), validates that all daily operations comply with strict environmental practices, including the elimination of single-use plastics and continuous staff training. According to Vanessa Costa Marín, Director of Operations for the Caribbean at Sirenis Hotels & Resorts, these achievements demonstrate that large-scale resorts can be both profitable and environmentally regenerative, setting a benchmark for the Caribbean tourism industry.

These milestones complement initiatives such as the resort’s 1.05 MWp solar plant, its alliance with GPPA, and the Sirenis Sustainable program, positioning Grand Sirenis Punta Cana as the country’s first all-inclusive resort to hold both EarthCheck Silver and Green Key certifications simultaneously.