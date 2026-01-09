Community praises transformation of Barceló Avenue

Bávaro.- Community representatives and local sectors praised the transformation of Barceló Avenue, a key roadway that provides access to more than fifteen hotels and serves thousands of residents, workers, and visitors each day. The intervention has significantly improved traffic flow and road safety, marking a major change for one of the area’s most important transport corridors.

For years, the avenue was severely deteriorated, with numerous potholes and damaged pavement that hindered mobility, posed safety risks, and negatively affected the area’s image as a tourist destination. These conditions generated long-standing complaints from residents and business owners who rely on the road for daily activities.

The situation improved following comprehensive rehabilitation work carried out by the Ministry of Public Works, in response to community demands. Residents emphasized that the upgraded avenue now offers safer and more efficient vehicular circulation, contributing to stronger tourism activity and an improved quality of life, while also highlighting the positive impact of responsive public management on local development.