Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub expands with new Uniworld Air Cargo service

Punta Cana.- DP World Dominican Republic and the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ), a company of the Puntacana Group, announced the incorporation of a new cargo aircraft operated by Uniworld Air Cargo into the Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub, strengthening the country’s air logistics capacity.

The multimodal cargo platform is jointly managed by both entities, following a strategic alliance signed in 2022 that combined DP World’s global logistics expertise with the connectivity and location of Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ). The agreement laid the groundwork for positioning Punta Cana as a key logistics gateway in the region.

With the arrival of the new aircraft, a regular twice-weekly service—operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays—is launched, focused on moving cargo in transit from South America, Central America, and the Caribbean to Europe, with an estimated capacity of 120 tons per month. The service will mainly handle perishable goods such as flowers and fruits, pharmaceuticals, parcels, and dry cargo, originating in countries like Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, with destinations including Madrid, Frankfurt, and London, and potential future expansion to Canada.

The Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub features modern infrastructure, including 4,000 square meters of cold storage, specialized transit processes, direct ramp access, and advanced security and handling equipment.

This expansion builds on the arrival of the first cargo aircraft in 2024, which validated the terminal’s infrastructure and operational capacity.