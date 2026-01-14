Air France officially returns to Punta Cana from Paris

Punta Cana.- Air France has officially resumed flights to the Dominican Republic with the arrival of its first direct service from Paris at Punta Cana International Airport, restoring a strategic air route between the country and Europe. The return of the French airline strengthens international air connectivity and supports the continued growth of Dominican tourism, particularly in Punta Cana, one of the Caribbean’s leading destinations.

Tourism Minister David Collado announced the resumption through social media, highlighting its importance for reconnecting with the French market and expanding access from Europe. Punta Cana International Airport also confirmed the arrival of the inaugural flight, describing it as a significant step in reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s position as a major regional tourism hub and improving long-haul connectivity.

Air France suspended operations to the Dominican Republic in 2023 due to rising operating costs, including fuel taxes and other economic pressures that affected the sustainability of the route. Its return reflects renewed confidence in the destination and aligns with government and private-sector efforts to increase flights, attract European travelers, and strengthen the country’s global tourism footprint.