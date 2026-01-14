Grupo Puntacana to showcase sports and luxury tourism at FITUR 2026

Punta Cana.- Grupo Puntacana announced it will participate in the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026, scheduled for January 21–25 in Madrid, Spain, as part of the Dominican Republic’s official delegation. During the event, the company will present new initiatives focused on sports tourism and luxury travel, reinforcing the country’s strategy to diversify and strengthen its international tourism promotion.

One of the key announcements at FITUR 2026 will be a new tourism development in Miches, in the eastern Dominican Republic, to be carried out in partnership with the Meliá Group hotel chain. The project is part of Grupo Puntacana’s expansion into emerging destinations and reflects growing investor interest in high-end tourism projects outside traditional resort areas.

The company will also highlight major international sporting events hosted in the country, including the Corales Puntacana Championship PGA Tour Event, set for July 13–19, 2026, and the III Women’s Polo Cup, scheduled for January 31 at the Puntacana Resort Polo Club. These initiatives are being promoted in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) and ASONAHORES, as part of a public-private effort to position the Dominican Republic as a leading destination for sports and luxury tourism beyond the sun-and-beach segment.