Grand Aston Coral Golf Resort becomes Dominican Republic’s first tokenized hotel

Madrid.- During Fitur 2026, Archipelago International, the largest private hotel management group in Southeast Asia, announced a strategic alliance with Cayacoa Group Dominicana for the development of the Grand Aston Coral Golf Resort & Spa by Cáicu in Punta Cana. The luxury project, scheduled to begin construction in 2026, represents a milestone for the Dominican Republic by becoming the country’s first fully tokenized hotel.

The project introduces an innovative real estate investment model based on asset tokenization, allowing the hotel to be divided into digital fractions so investors can purchase tokens and receive dividends proportional to the property’s operating profits. According to Archipelago CEO Gerard Byrne, the model projects a return on investment (ROI) of between 7% and 14%, exceeding regional market averages and opening access to a global investor base under a regulated financial structure.

With an estimated investment of US$160 million, the resort will be developed in the exclusive Coral Golf area of Punta Cana and will feature 200 hotel rooms and 325 residences. As the asset will be classified as a security, the token issuance will be regulated by the Dominican Superintendency of the Securities Market (SIMV) under Law 249-17, ensuring transparency, investor protection, and legal certainty.

The five-star Grand Aston resort will be built around a “golf-centric” concept, overlooking a 48,000-square-meter lake within an 18-hole golf course designed by PB Dye. The project will incorporate advanced technology, including Google Nest systems in all suites, access to the Pearl Beach Club, and premium golf facilities. In addition to positioning Punta Cana at the forefront of hospitality innovation, the development is expected to generate around 1,500 direct jobs and contribute to the modernization of the Caribbean’s capital markets.