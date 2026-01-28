Punta Cana Airport achieves ACA Level 3 certification for carbon management

Punta Cana.- Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) announced that it has obtained Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 3, an internationally recognized certification that validates its commitment to environmental sustainability, carbon emissions reduction, and operational transparency. This achievement positions the airport as a leading benchmark for sustainable airport management in the Caribbean, aligned with global aviation best practices.

Since its inception, Punta Cana Airport has integrated sustainability as a core pillar of its development strategy, incorporating environmental criteria into its operations, infrastructure planning, and long-term growth vision. The ACA Level 3 certification reflects continuous efforts to measure, manage, and reduce carbon emissions while promoting responsible environmental stewardship within the aviation sector.

Airport authorities emphasized that this milestone was achieved through coordinated efforts involving airlines, operators, suppliers, and strategic partners across the airport community. Giovanni Rainieri, Airside Operations Director, highlighted that collaboration has been key to achieving measurable environmental impact. With this recognition, Punta Cana Airport reaffirms its commitment to advancing a more sustainable, transparent, and resilient aviation industry in the Caribbean and Latin America.