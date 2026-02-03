Dominican Republic chosen for Tonino Lamborghini Towers development

Lamborghini has announced an exclusive three-project development agreement to build Tonino Lamborghini Towers in the Dominican Republic, marking the iconic lifestyle brand’s entry into the Caribbean’s ultra-luxury real estate market. The announcement was made at FITUR in Madrid, one of the world’s most important tourism and investment forums, highlighting the international scope of the initiative.

The agreement was signed with DUNA Development, led by co-CEOs José González and Josué Virgen, a firm known for high-end, large-scale projects in premier global destinations. All developments will be exclusively operated and managed by Archipelago, one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality management groups, ensuring consistent, world-class standards across the portfolio.

The first Tonino Lamborghini Towers project will be located in Cap Cana, Punta Cana, one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive luxury destinations. A second development is planned for Santo Domingo, while a third location will be announced at a later date. Together, the three projects aim to translate the Tonino Lamborghini brand’s design DNA, innovation and lifestyle philosophy into ultra-luxury residential and condo-hotel architecture, setting a new benchmark for branded developments in the region.

Representatives of the brand described the initiative as a natural expansion of the Lamborghini lifestyle beyond the automotive world, focused on creating iconic living environments in select global markets. DUNA Development highlighted the partnership as a defining moment for luxury real estate in the Dominican Republic, while industry experts noted that the move positions the country alongside cities such as Miami and Dubai in the ultra-branded residential sector.